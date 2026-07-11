Moshi Building Collapse: PCMC Approved Only Ground Floor; Upper Two Floors Had No Civic Permission

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fresh findings in the investigation into the Moshi waste-to-energy plant collapse have raised serious questions over possible irregularities in the construction of the administrative building that partially collapsed earlier this week.

The probe has found that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had issued a completion certificate only for the ground floor of the building. Officials have now said there is no record showing that permission was granted for the construction of the first and second floors, even though both floors were reportedly in use as a canteen and conference hall at the time of the accident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The collapse triggered a massive rescue operation that continued for nearly 65 hours. One worker died in the incident, while rescue teams continued efforts to trace the remaining missing workers.

Documents examined during the investigation show that the PCMC Building Department issued the completion certificate for the ground floor on 27th July 2023. However, civic officials said no approval was sought or granted for the upper two floors.

City Engineer Manoj Sethiya confirmed that the civic body has no documents showing permission for the first and second floors. The disclosure has raised questions about how the additional floors were constructed and later occupied.

The approval process has also come under scrutiny. Records indicate that the PCMC Environment Department submitted a proposal for revised construction on July 26, 2023. A completion certificate for the ground floor was issued the very next day. Allegations have now surfaced that the certificate was granted without a physical inspection of the building.

Investigators are now trying to determine who allowed the upper floors to be constructed and occupied despite the absence of official approval. They are also examining whether there were lapses by civic officials, the contractor or others associated with the project.

The tragedy has intensified demands for accountability. Questions are being raised over whether responsibility lies with the then executive engineer of the environment department, the contractor or other officials involved in the project.

Meanwhile, family members of the affected workers met PCMC Additional Commissioner Kuldeep Jangam and demanded strict action against those responsible. They also sought assurances about compensation and the future of the injured workers and their families.

The relatives expressed concern over the financial security of the victims, including Akshay Gaikwad, who had recently married and has young children. They urged the civic administration to fix responsibility at the earliest and ensure action against those found guilty.