PCMC Waste-To-Energy Building Collapse: Rescue Operation Underway In Moshi As Voices Heard From Beneath Debris | WATCH VIDEOS

PCMC Waste-To-Energy Building Collapse: Rescue Operation Underway As Voices Heard From Beneath Debris | WATCH | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Rescue teams are racing against time after a portion of an under-construction RCC building collapsed at the waste-to-energy project site in Moshi on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said voices have been heard from beneath the debris, raising hopes that some of the trapped workers are still alive.

According to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Brigade, the collapsed structure housed a canteen and office in a ground-plus-two-storey (G+2) reinforced cement concrete (RCC) building at the Moshi garbage depot. Officials said the building collapsed after its foundation reportedly gave way.

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The incident occurred during the lunch break, when several employees were believed to be inside the building. While there are fears that multiple workers may be trapped under the rubble, officials said the exact number has not yet been confirmed.

Fire brigade personnel, police, disaster management teams and other emergency responders are carrying out search and rescue operations on a war footing. Heavy machinery has also been deployed to remove the debris carefully.

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Officials said rescue personnel have heard voices coming from beneath the collapsed structure during the operation, indicating that some trapped workers are alive. Efforts are focused on reaching them safely while ensuring the unstable debris does not pose further risk.

Senior PCMC officials are present at the site and are monitoring the rescue operation. Ambulances have been stationed nearby to shift rescued workers to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be officially established. Authorities said more information, including the number of people trapped and rescued, will be confirmed as the operation progresses.