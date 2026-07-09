Moshi Building Collapse: 15 Rescued, One Dead; Eight Still Trapped As 30-Hour Rescue Operation Continues | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: One worker has died, and 15 others have been rescued after a massive garbage mound buried an administrative building at the Waste-to-Energy project inside the Moshi garbage depot, while eight people are still believed to be trapped at the time of writing this report as rescue operations entered their 30th hour on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavesh Wani. He was pulled out from the debris around 9 am on Thursday and rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said.

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About The Incident…

The accident occurred around 1.30 pm on Wednesday after a huge heap of legacy garbage, weakened by days of heavy rainfall, slid onto the administrative building of the waste-to-energy project being operated by Antony Lara Renewable Energy Ltd under a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The building housed offices, a canteen and other facilities.

According to civic officials, around 23 people were at the site when the garbage mound collapsed. Five workers managed to escape immediately after the incident, while a massive rescue operation was launched for those trapped inside.

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15 People Rescued…

By Thursday evening, rescue teams had safely pulled out 15 people. Those rescued include Ashok Gupta, Munindra Kumar, Chandrashekhar Singh, Dinesh Sutar, Shri Bala, Somnath Shelke, Dadasaheb Arde, Ranvir Singh, Sujata Shinde, Sachin Dabadgao, Rampratap Chavan, Vijay Sapkal, Mahesh Raut and Bhushan Patil. Bhavesh Wani, who was also recovered during the operation, succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said rescue teams are continuing efforts to trace Mahesh Kumbhar, Sunny Mane, Rahul Gaikwad, Sunil Korke, Akshay Sawant, Ranjit Patil, Nagesh Gaikwad and Waman Kasbe, who are still missing beneath the collapsed structure.

The operation is being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, the PCMC Fire Brigade, PMRDA Fire Brigade, Maharashtra Police, disaster management teams and other civil agencies. Engineers and medical teams from the Army’s Southern Command are also assisting in the rescue effort.

Rescue Operation Is Extremely Challenging…

Officials said the operation remains extremely challenging because the collapsed building is packed with compacted garbage and remains structurally unstable. Toxic landfill gases, continuous rainfall and the risk of another collapse have slowed the rescue operation.

Heavy machinery is being used only in safer areas, while rescuers are manually clearing debris and garbage near the building after creating access points with excavators. Search cameras, cutting equipment and rescue tools are also being used inside the structure.

According to officials, the garbage surrounding the collapsed structure is being removed by PCMC officials. It will still take some hours to clear it, and after that, rescue teams will enter the debris further, officials said at the time of writing this report.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, Additional Commissioners Kuldeep Jangam and Vikrant Bagade, along with senior civic officials, have been monitoring the rescue operation at the site. Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan reviewed the operation on Wednesday, while Maval MP Shrirang Barne visited the site on Thursday.

The tragedy has raised serious questions over safety measures at the Moshi garbage depot, where massive heaps of legacy waste have accumulated over the years. Preliminary findings suggest that continuous heavy rainfall destabilised the garbage mound, causing it to slide onto the building. A detailed inquiry is expected after the rescue operation is completed.

Moshi Building Collapse: Latest Update

Incident: A garbage mound collapsed on the administrative building at the Waste-to-Energy project

Time: Around 1.30 pm, July 8th

Total people at site: Approximately 23

Rescued alive: 15

Deaths: 1 (Bhavesh Wani)

Still trapped/missing: 8

Agencies involved: NDRF, Indian Army, PCMC Fire Brigade, PMRDA Fire Brigade, Police and Disaster Management teams

Cause (Preliminary): Legacy garbage mound weakened by heavy rainfall collapsed onto the building