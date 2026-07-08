PCMC Waste-To-Energy Site Collapse: Four Rescued In Moshi; NDRF Joins Search For 15 Others Trapped | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Four people have been rescued after a three-storey building at the Moshi garbage depot collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said around 19 people were trapped when a mound of garbage fell onto the structure, and rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate the remaining workers.

According to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the incident took place at around 1.30 pm at the Waste-to-Energy project site in Moshi. A heap of garbage reportedly collapsed onto the three-storey building, trapping those inside.

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So far, four people have been pulled out safely from the debris. Rescue operations are continuing to trace and evacuate the remaining 15 people believed to be trapped.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the site and joined the rescue operation. Teams from the PCMC Fire Brigade and the police are also carrying out search and rescue efforts with the help of heavy equipment.

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Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge, Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi and Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey are present at the site and are monitoring the operation.

The army has also been called in to assist with the rescue efforts as authorities continue the operation on a war footing.

Officials are yet to confirm the identities of those rescued or trapped. Further details are awaited as the rescue operation continues.