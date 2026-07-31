Monsoon Triggers Dengue Surge In Pune; 300 Suspected Cases Reported In Just 6 Weeks |

Pune: The city's dengue situation has worsened with the onset of the monsoon, as suspected cases have risen sharply over the past six weeks.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 300 suspected dengue cases were reported between June and mid-July, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the 473 suspected cases recorded since the beginning of the year.

Health officials have identified Kothrud and Karvenagar among the areas reporting a higher concentration of cases.

PMC data shows that dengue cases remained relatively low during the first five months of 2026 before witnessing a sharp spike with the arrival of the monsoon.

While January recorded 25 suspected cases, February 23, March 26, April 41 and May 58, the number surged to 175 in June. In the first 15 days of July alone, another 125 suspected cases were reported, indicating a steady rise in infections.

Health officials attribute the increase to waterlogging caused by continuous rainfall. Stagnant water accumulating around residential areas, construction sites, scrap yards and open containers has created favourable conditions for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit dengue.

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The civic health department has urged citizens not to ignore symptoms such as high fever, severe body ache, headache, pain behind the eyes and fatigue. Residents experiencing these symptoms have been advised to seek medical attention promptly and undergo the necessary diagnostic tests.

"People should remain alert during the monsoon season. Preventing water accumulation in and around homes is one of the most effective ways to curb mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of dengue," said Dr Nina Borade, Head of PMC's Health Department.