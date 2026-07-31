Marathwada's Dhanashree Pathade Represents Pune Hub at World Economic Forum Summit | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada's daughter Dhanashree Sheshrao Pathade represented the Pune Hub at the Global Shapers Annual Summit 2026, held recently at the World Economic Forum (WEF) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Around 450 young leaders from more than 120 countries participated in the international summit, which was organised around the theme 'Signals for the Future'. The conference aimed to identify sustainable solutions to local challenges through youth leadership and drive positive change on a global scale. The Global Shapers Community is an initiative of the World Economic Forum.

Dhanashree, who hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, currently serves as the Curator of the Global Shapers Community, Pune Hub. During the summit, she actively participated in discussions on artificial intelligence, sustainable development, mental health, women's health, youth employment, plastic pollution, digital safety and the longevity economy.

Reflecting on the experience, Dhanashree said the summit demonstrated that a journey that begins in Marathwada can reach the global stage. She urged young people from the region to come forward and work towards addressing issues such as drought, water scarcity, education and unemployment.