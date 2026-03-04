Modern Irrigation Technology Helps Nashik Farmer Export 60 Tonnes Of Grapes Abroad | Sourced

Nashik: In the drought-prone Devergaon region, where water scarcity is a constant challenge, progressive farmer Omanivas Chandak has achieved remarkable success by adopting modern irrigation technology and scientific water management practices. Through these efforts, he has successfully exported 60 tonnes of grapes to international markets.

To address the problem of water shortage, Chandak constructed two large farm ponds with a storage capacity of 10 million litres each. These ponds help store water for use throughout the season and ensure that the vineyard receives a steady supply even during dry periods.

Moving away from traditional irrigation practices, Chandak adopted advanced techniques such as subsurface drip irrigation and pHilo sensors. Subsurface drip irrigation delivers water directly to the roots beneath the soil surface. This method significantly reduces evaporation and ensures efficient use of water. Phylo sensors are used to measure soil moisture and determine the exact water requirement of the plants. This prevents both overwatering and underwatering and helps maintain healthy crop growth.

With the help of these technologies, only 40 litres of water are used for every kilogram of grapes produced in the vineyard. This precise water management has improved both productivity and quality.

Chandak cultivates several grape varieties, including Thompson, R.K., Sudhakar and Anushka. The superior quality of these grapes has created strong demand in international markets, especially in Europe and Gulf countries. Among these varieties, Thompson and Sudhakar grapes are particularly preferred in export markets.

Last year, grape growers faced major losses due to excessive rainfall and unseasonal showers. However, Chandak was able to protect his vineyard through careful spray management and strict adherence to residue limits. Technical guidance from his son, Dr Yogesh Chandak, along with support from Dr Vijay Mohite of Disha Agro, played an important role in maintaining the quality of the crop.

Chandak believes that farmers in drought-prone areas must adopt modern technology to overcome climatic challenges. According to him, every drop of water is precious, and efficient water management is essential for sustainable farming. Farm ponds and modern irrigation systems have helped achieve quality production even in difficult climatic conditions.

The vineyard covers an area of 28 acres and produces grapes of export quality. Through the use of technology, scientific planning and efficient water management, Chandak has successfully exported 60 tonnes of grapes, including Thompson, R.K., Sudhakar and Anushka varieties. This achievement demonstrates how innovation and modern agricultural practices can transform farming even in water-scarce regions.