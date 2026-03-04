Pune: High-Ranking GST Officer From Mumbai Honey-Trapped & Defrauded Of ₹42.87 Lakh | Representational Image

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light in Pune, where a high-ranking official from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in Mumbai was honey-trapped and defrauded of Rs 42,87,000. The Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) has registered a case against three individuals, including two women.

A 43-year-old officer filed a formal complaint at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station. Based on his statement, a case has been registered against two women and their accomplices on charges of extortion and cheating.

According to the police reports, the complainant, who resides in the Belapur area of Navi Mumbai, met one of the accused women through a matrimonial website in 2023. The accused woman was reportedly a resident of Nagpur, and she allegedly lured the officer into a relationship with the promise of marriage.

Police said that once trust was established, she began asking for money under various pretexts. This included medical treatment, bank loan repayments, and releasing mortgaged gold, claims the complainant officer.

Police officials further said that when the officer grew suspicious and questioned her, the woman and her accomplices allegedly threatened him. They claimed they would file a false rape complaint against him, warning that he would spend his entire life in prison.

Fearing for his reputation and career, the officer paid a total of Rs 42,87,000 over time. Recently, the accused demanded an additional Rs 7 lakh and threatened again with a false case once again.

Unable to bear the continuous harassment, the officer finally approached the police. The investigation is currently underway under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Rahul Kumar Khilare. With extortions reportedly beginning in the Katraj area, a case was filed at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, sources said.