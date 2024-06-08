 MLC Polls: Shiv Sena Candidate Kishore Darade Beats Up Contestant With Same Name In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMLC Polls: Shiv Sena Candidate Kishore Darade Beats Up Contestant With Same Name In Nashik

MLC Polls: Shiv Sena Candidate Kishore Darade Beats Up Contestant With Same Name In Nashik

Scrutiny of nomination forms will take place on June 10 and the last date of withdrawal is June 12

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
MLC Polls: Shiv Sena Candidate Kishore Darade Beats Up Contestant With Same Name In Nashik |

A Shiv Sena candidate from Nashik for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls on Friday allegedly beat up an independent contestant who had the same name as his since the former believed this was a ploy to create confusion among voters and dampen his chances of victory.

Police had to intervene as supporters of Kishore Bhikaji Darade, the candidate from Chief Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Nashik Division Teachers constituency, and those of independent contestant Kishore Prabhakar Darade, who is a resident of Kopargaon in Ahmednagar, indulged in a scuffle after the altercation between the two on the last day of filing of nominations.

The incident, during which the Shiv Sena candidate, who is also sitting MLC from the constituency, tried to stop his namesake from filing his nomination, took place in the divisional commissioner's office complex here.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Bikers, Delivery Boys Ride Over Footpaths To Beat Traffic; Citizens Demand Action
article-image

The MLC claimed the namesake was an unknown person and had been pencilled into the contest by Sandip Gulwe of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT).

Incidentally, the poll for the Nashik Division Teachers' constituency is becoming a fight of namesakes as there are three persons named Sandip Gulwe in the fray.

MLC Darade, who refuted allegations that he had manhandled anyone, and the other Darade were taken to Nashik Road police station, though no case was filed in connection with the fracas till late evening.

A total of 40 candidates filed nominations for the seat, including the two Darades and the three Gulwes.

Read Also
Mega Block On Pune-Lonavala Route On Sunday (June 9): Check Out List Of Cancelled Trains
article-image

Scrutiny of nomination forms will take place on June 10 and the last date of withdrawal is June 12. Voting will take place on June 26 and results will be announced on July 1.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Viral Video: Children Play Cricket On Waterlogged Street Posing Threat To Their Lives

Pune Viral Video: Children Play Cricket On Waterlogged Street Posing Threat To Their Lives

Two 13-Year-Old Girls Drown In Trimbakeshwar's Bilva Tirtha Lake While Washing Clothes

Two 13-Year-Old Girls Drown In Trimbakeshwar's Bilva Tirtha Lake While Washing Clothes

MLC Polls: Shiv Sena Candidate Kishore Darade Beats Up Contestant With Same Name In Nashik

MLC Polls: Shiv Sena Candidate Kishore Darade Beats Up Contestant With Same Name In Nashik

Nashik: ₹1.68 Lakh Worth Of Gold Ornaments Stolen Despite Being Hidden In Freezer

Nashik: ₹1.68 Lakh Worth Of Gold Ornaments Stolen Despite Being Hidden In Freezer

Man Dies By Suicide In Nashik's Deolali

Man Dies By Suicide In Nashik's Deolali