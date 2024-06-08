MLC Polls: Shiv Sena Candidate Kishore Darade Beats Up Contestant With Same Name In Nashik |

A Shiv Sena candidate from Nashik for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls on Friday allegedly beat up an independent contestant who had the same name as his since the former believed this was a ploy to create confusion among voters and dampen his chances of victory.

Police had to intervene as supporters of Kishore Bhikaji Darade, the candidate from Chief Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Nashik Division Teachers constituency, and those of independent contestant Kishore Prabhakar Darade, who is a resident of Kopargaon in Ahmednagar, indulged in a scuffle after the altercation between the two on the last day of filing of nominations.

The incident, during which the Shiv Sena candidate, who is also sitting MLC from the constituency, tried to stop his namesake from filing his nomination, took place in the divisional commissioner's office complex here.

The MLC claimed the namesake was an unknown person and had been pencilled into the contest by Sandip Gulwe of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT).

Incidentally, the poll for the Nashik Division Teachers' constituency is becoming a fight of namesakes as there are three persons named Sandip Gulwe in the fray.

MLC Darade, who refuted allegations that he had manhandled anyone, and the other Darade were taken to Nashik Road police station, though no case was filed in connection with the fracas till late evening.

A total of 40 candidates filed nominations for the seat, including the two Darades and the three Gulwes.

Scrutiny of nomination forms will take place on June 10 and the last date of withdrawal is June 12. Voting will take place on June 26 and results will be announced on July 1.