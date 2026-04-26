Mission Mausam Gets Boost With X-Band Radar, IITM-ISRO Pact | Sourced

In a significant development for weather forecasting and climate research, a state-of-the-art X-band Radar was inaugurated at the High Altitude Cloud Physics Laboratory (HACPL) in Mahabaleshwar under the Government of India’s Mission Mausam initiative.

The radar was inaugurated by the Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), and is expected to strengthen nowcasting capabilities for short-term weather forecasts up to six hours, particularly for Satara, Pune and parts of Mumbai, improving warnings for thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and severe weather events.

Scientists said the advanced radar will play a critical role in detecting convective storms and monitoring cloud development in real time. Beyond forecasting, it will generate high-resolution data on cloud microphysics, including precipitation particle characteristics, drop size distribution and storm structures, helping researchers better understand the processes behind extreme weather events.

Read Also Pune: QR Codes Mandatory On All Official Hoardings From May 27

Researchers at IITM said the observations from the new radar, combined with data from other instruments at HACPL, are expected to improve weather and climate models and enhance prediction accuracy for extreme events.

In another major announcement during the event, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, to jointly develop satellite-based products for meteorological and environmental applications.

The collaboration aims to combine SAC’s strengths in satellite remote sensing and sensor development with IITM’s expertise in in-situ observations, active remote sensing and weather-climate modelling.

The partnership will focus on developing improved products for cloud characteristics, air pollution and atmospheric profiling, while also promoting the use of hyperspectral data in meteorological research and data assimilation.

Officials said the twin developments, the new X-band Radar and the IITM-SAC collaboration, mark a significant step in advancing India’s weather monitoring infrastructure and scientific preparedness for extreme weather under Mission Mausam.