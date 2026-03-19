'Miss You, Ajit Kaka': Yugendra Pawar Shares Gudi Padwa Pics With Sunetra, Parth & Jay | X/@yugendraspeaks

Yugendra Pawar on Thursday shared heartfelt moments from Gudi Padwa celebrations with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and her children Parth and Jay, while remembering Ajit Pawar in an emotional post.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yugendra posted pictures from the festivities and wrote, "Family time on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Miss you, Ajit Kaka."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Parth Pawar also remembered his late father on the day. Taking to X, Parth shared old pictures of his father celebrating Gudi Padwa and wrote, "This Gudi Padwa, we remember DADA with love and gratitude. His guidance and values continue to inspire us every day. Celebrating the new year with his blessings in our hearts."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district.

The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

The DGCA constituted a multi-disciplinary audit team that observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations and ordered a special safety audit of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd.