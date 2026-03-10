Miracle Escape In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sand-Laden Hyva Truck Crushes Car, Passengers Survive | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two passengers narrowly escaped after a speeding Hyva truck laden with sand dashed into a car coming from the opposite direction near WALMI on Paithan Road on Monday evening. The car was buried under sand, and so was the Hyva truck, but both occupants survived as the airbags deployed immediately.

According to police, a 10-tyre Hyva truck (MH 15 GV 9432) was travelling from Paithan towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The truck was reportedly moving at high speed while descending the flyover slope near WALMI.

At the same time, a car travelling towards Bidkin came from the opposite direction. The Hyva driver allegedly lost control while negotiating a turn, and the truck fell onto the car.

The car was completely buried under the sand and the truck. However, both passengers inside the car were saved as the airbags opened quickly.

Residents from the nearby area rushed to the spot and helped rescue the passengers from the car.

On receiving information about the incident, Police Sub-Inspector Deelip Bachate of Satara Police Station and his team reached the spot. As gas was leaking from the car, the police immediately called the fire brigade.

Fire brigade personnel took measures to stop the leakage, preventing a major accident.

Locals allege that sand is being transported illegally through Hyva trucks and other vehicles. They claimed that drivers operate the vehicles recklessly, resulting in frequent accidents on Paithan Road.

Residents demanded that the administration take strict action against illegal sand excavation and transportation.