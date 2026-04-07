‘Mind Your Language’: Baburao Potbhare Rebukes Majalgaon Civic Vice-President In Public In Beed | Sourced

Beed: Political tensions came to the fore in Majalgaon after Baburao Potbhare publicly criticised municipal council vice-president Sahal Chaus during an official event.

The incident took place on Monday at a bhoomipujan programme for a water purification plant in Majalgaon. Speaking at the event, Potbhare advised Chaus to maintain proper conduct while dealing with councillors and citizens.

“You must improve your language while speaking to councillors and citizens,” Potbhare said, drawing attention from those present at the function.

Several leaders were on the dais, including MLA Prakash Solanke, former MLC D.K. Deshmukh, former MLA Mohanrao Solanke, and Municipal Council president Shifa Bilal Chaus.

Sources said several corporators had complained about Chaus’s alleged rude behaviour. They claimed he often spoke harshly and disconnected calls abruptly during official communication.

Reacting to these complaints, Potbhare said such behaviour was unacceptable and urged the vice-president to change his approach.

The public reprimand has sparked speculation of internal differences within the ruling group of the Majalgaon Municipal Council.

Meanwhile, former MLA Mohanrao Solanke added a lighter moment with a sarcastic remark aimed at MLA Prakash Solanke. He said the MLA is not only known for bringing development funds but also for creating political drama by threatening resignation, which drew laughter from the audience.