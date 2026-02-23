Jalgaon: Mayor Deepmala Kale Pulls Up Latecomers At Municipal Corporation, Warns Staff Over Public Complaints | Sourced

Jalgaon: In a stern move aimed at improving discipline within the Municipal Corporation, Mayor Deepmala Kale on Monday took action against officers and employees arriving late to work, following repeated public complaints about delays in services.

Citizens had raised concerns that their work was not being completed as officials were often absent during office hours. Acting on these complaints, Mayor Kale arrived at the Municipal Corporation at 10 am and conducted a surprise round. Several officers and staff members were found missing from their desks.

In response, the Mayor stationed herself at the entrance of the Municipal Corporation and personally checked the attendance register. Employees who arrived late were confronted and reminded of their responsibilities.

Mayor Kale reportedly told the staff not to forget that their salaries are paid from taxpayers’ money and that public services suffer when officials fail to report on time. She directed that all officers and employees must mark their presence by 9:45 am daily.

Citizens have welcomed the Mayor’s action, viewing it as a strong step toward ensuring accountability and improving administrative efficiency.