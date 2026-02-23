 Jalgaon: Mayor Deepmala Kale Pulls Up Latecomers At Municipal Corporation, Warns Staff Over Public Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon: Mayor Deepmala Kale Pulls Up Latecomers At Municipal Corporation, Warns Staff Over Public Complaints

Jalgaon: Mayor Deepmala Kale Pulls Up Latecomers At Municipal Corporation, Warns Staff Over Public Complaints

Citizens had raised concerns that their work was not being completed as officials were often absent during office hours. Acting on these complaints, Mayor Kale arrived at the Municipal Corporation at 10 am and conducted a surprise round. Several officers and staff members were found missing from their desks

Vijay PathakUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Mayor Deepmala Kale Pulls Up Latecomers At Municipal Corporation, Warns Staff Over Public Complaints | Sourced

Jalgaon: In a stern move aimed at improving discipline within the Municipal Corporation, Mayor Deepmala Kale on Monday took action against officers and employees arriving late to work, following repeated public complaints about delays in services.

Citizens had raised concerns that their work was not being completed as officials were often absent during office hours. Acting on these complaints, Mayor Kale arrived at the Municipal Corporation at 10 am and conducted a surprise round. Several officers and staff members were found missing from their desks.

Read Also
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief Stable, Likely To Be Discharged From Pune’s Ruby Hall...
article-image

In response, the Mayor stationed herself at the entrance of the Municipal Corporation and personally checked the attendance register. Employees who arrived late were confronted and reminded of their responsibilities.

Mayor Kale reportedly told the staff not to forget that their salaries are paid from taxpayers’ money and that public services suffer when officials fail to report on time. She directed that all officers and employees must mark their presence by 9:45 am daily.

FPJ Shorts
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Kick Off Wedding Festivities With Lavish Dinner In Udaipur - See What Was On The Menu!
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Kick Off Wedding Festivities With Lavish Dinner In Udaipur - See What Was On The Menu!
WI Vs ZIM: West Indies Smash Highest Total Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Score 254 Runs Against Zimbabwe In Super 8 Clash
WI Vs ZIM: West Indies Smash Highest Total Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Score 254 Runs Against Zimbabwe In Super 8 Clash
'Best CM Maharashtra Never Had': Assembly Erupts In Bipartisan Emotion As Leaders Pay Tribute To Ajit Pawar
'Best CM Maharashtra Never Had': Assembly Erupts In Bipartisan Emotion As Leaders Pay Tribute To Ajit Pawar
Chef Raymond Of Hakkasan Mumbai Explains Prosperity Foods for Chinese New Year; Fish Symbolises Abundance, Tossed Vegetables Invite Wealth
Chef Raymond Of Hakkasan Mumbai Explains Prosperity Foods for Chinese New Year; Fish Symbolises Abundance, Tossed Vegetables Invite Wealth

Citizens have welcomed the Mayor’s action, viewing it as a strong step toward ensuring accountability and improving administrative efficiency.

Follow us on