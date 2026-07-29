Milk Adulteration Crackdown Pushes Up Dairy Cattle Prices In Beed

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Beed: The Maharashtra government's intensified crackdown on milk adulteration has had an unexpected but positive impact on the livestock market, with prices of dairy cattle witnessing a sharp increase across Beed and several other parts of the state.

Following the appointment of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Munde, the department launched a statewide drive against milk adulteration. The campaign has exposed the widespread menace of adulterated milk while simultaneously increasing demand for genuine, high-quality milk.

As dairy farmers and milk suppliers shift their focus to producing unadulterated milk, demand for high-yielding cows and buffaloes has surged. Livestock traders say this has significantly driven up market prices.

A buffalo that was earlier sold for around ₹1 lakh is now fetching between ₹1.20 lakh and ₹1.30 lakh. Similarly, the prices of milch cows have also increased substantially, with buyers willing to pay ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 more than earlier market rates.

Traders across livestock markets in Beed and other parts of Maharashtra attribute the price rise to growing consumer preference for pure milk and stricter enforcement against adulteration, which has encouraged investment in quality dairy animals.