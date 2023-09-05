MHADA Pune Lottery: 5,863 Flats Up for Sale; Check Details Here

MHADA Pune Lottery: 5,863 Flats Up For Grabs; Check Details Here | File pic

The online application registration and form filling process have commenced for the sale of 5,863 flats constructed under various housing schemes in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Sangli by the Pune board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). This initiative was officially launched by Sanjeev Jaiswal, MHADA's Vice President and Chief Executive Officer.

During an event held at MHADA's headquarters in Bandra East, Sanjeev Jaiswal made an important announcement, reducing the prices of flats in Mhalunge under the first-come-first-serve scheme of the Pune Mandal's draw by 10%. This price reduction aims to facilitate more applicants in benefiting from this scheme. On this occasion, he also extended his appreciation to the officials of Pune Mandal for streamlining the lottery process.

IHLMS 2.0

The lottery process for the sale of flats in the Pune Board is now being executed through the new IHLMS 2.0 (Integrated Housing Lottery Management System) computerized system. Similar to the Mumbai Board of MHADA, once the lottery draw is completed, the first notification letter, acceptance letter, and temporary rejection letter will be promptly dispatched to the winning applicants.

Present at the event were notable figures including Ashok Patil, the Chief Officer of the Pune Board, Rajkumar Sagar, Secretary of MHADA, Shivkumar Ade, Chief Engineer, Ajaysinh Pawar, Controller of Finance, Savita Bodke, Chief Information and Communication Technology Officer, and Vaishali Gadpale, Chief Public Relations Officer.

The computerized draw is scheduled for October 18 at 10 AM. Online application registration began on September 5 at 12 pm and will remain open for citizens until September 26 at 5.00 pm.

Applicants who registered on September 6, 2023, starting from 12 noon, can submit their applications online. The deadline for online applications is September 27, 2023, until 11.59 pm.

Online deposit payments will be accepted from September 6 at 12:00 noon to September 28. Applicants can make deposit payments via RTGS/NEFT during the office hours of the respective bank on September 29. A draft list of applications received for the draw will be unveiled on October 9 at 7.00 PM.

Applicants on the draft list have the opportunity to submit online claims and modifications until 3.00 PM on October 12. The final list of accepted applications for the draw will be disclosed on October 16 at 07:00 PM on the MHADA website, which can be accessed at https://housing.mhada.gov.in .

MHADA Pune Mandal offers a variety of flats for sale, including 5,425 in the Pune district, 69 in the Solapur district, 32 in the Sangli district, and 337 in the Kolhapur district. This draw comprises 403 flats under the MHADA housing scheme, 431 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), 2584 flats under the 20 Percent Comprehensive Housing Scheme, and 2445 flats under the First Come First Priority Scheme, all available for sale.