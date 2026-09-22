MGM University’s 5th Convocation Ceremony On September 26; Dr Raghunath Mashelkar To Receive Honorary DSc

Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University | File Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fifth convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 10 am at the MGM Sports Stadium in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Prof Dr Unnat Pandit, Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

During the ceremony, Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Mashelkar will be conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc.), while eminent litterateur Prof Dr A. H. Salunkhe will be conferred an Honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.).

A total of 1,991 students will receive their degrees from Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam. MGM President Kamalkishor Kadam, Vice-President Dr P. M. Jadhav, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, members of the Board of Governors, Management Board and Academic Council will be present at the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Vilas Sapkal said.

Sapkal said MGM University is the first self-financed private university in the Marathwada region and has been functioning since 2019. The university has been granted 2(f) status by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate and PhD programmes in engineering and technology, basic and applied sciences, management and commerce, social sciences and humanities, performing arts, interdisciplinary studies and the Faculty of Design. Its programmes cover engineering, management, biotechnology, computer science, information technology, hotel management, fashion, fine arts, dance, arts, journalism, film, photography, psychology, economics, social work, library and information science, Indian and foreign languages, physical education, law, forensic science, pharmacy and yoga.

The convocation ceremony will begin at 10 am at the MGM Sports Stadium. Degrees will be awarded to students who successfully completed various programmes during the academic year 2025-26.

The 1,991 graduating students include 48 PhD scholars, 430 postgraduate students, 1,392 undergraduate students, 34 postgraduate diploma students, 76 diploma students and 11 certificate course students.

Of these, 856 students are from Engineering and Technology, 350 from Basic and Applied Sciences, 447 from Management and Commerce, 223 from Social Sciences and Humanities, 15 from Performing Arts, 35 from Interdisciplinary Studies and 65 from the Faculty of Design.

14 students to receive gold medals

Four undergraduate and six postgraduate students will be honoured with the Chancellor’s Gold Medal. In addition, a gold medal sponsored by the JNEC 1990-91 batch will be awarded to the student securing the highest marks in the Civil Engineering discipline.

Two students will receive the Principal Pratap Borade Memorial Gold Medal, while one student will be honoured with the Late Chanda Maroti Kharabe Memorial Gold Medal.

Implementation of National Education Policy

Sapkal said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been formulated with the objective of preparing citizens to become global citizens in the era of contemporary technology. The policy seeks comprehensive transformation of the Indian education system and aims to provide education of global standards.

MGM University has implemented the new education policy extensively, with its approach being considered a model for other institutions. Several universities and educational institutions in the state have taken note of MGM University’s implementation of the NEP, he said.

The NEP 2020 emphasises holistic and multidisciplinary education, with the objective of developing students’ abilities in an ethical and integrated manner. MGM University has introduced multiple entry and exit options, including a one-year certificate programme, two-year diploma programme, three-year bachelor’s degree, four-year bachelor’s degree with honours and postgraduate programmes with multiple entry and exit options.

The university has also incorporated various components such as major mandatory courses, major electives, minors, open electives, vocational skill courses, skill enhancement courses, ability enhancement courses, Indian Knowledge Systems, value education courses, on-the-job training and internships, field projects, community engagement and service, co-curricular courses, research methodology and research projects.

About Prof Dr Unnat Pandit

Prof Dr Unnat Pandit is an expert in intellectual property, innovation, entrepreneurship and public policy. He is currently serving as the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. He is also a professor of Intellectual Property, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

With more than two decades of experience, he has contributed to government, academia, industry and research. He has also served as Programme Director at NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission, where he played an important role in initiatives related to innovation, startups, incubation and intellectual property.

His academic background spans pharmaceutical chemistry, law, patent law and management. He holds M.Sc., PhD, LL.B. and PGDPL qualifications. His research in pharmaceutical chemistry has also resulted in a patent. His contributions to intellectual property protection, technology transfer, innovation and entrepreneurship have played an important role in strengthening India’s knowledge-based economy.

Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Mashelkar

Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Mashelkar is a renowned scientist who has made significant contributions to India’s science and technology sector. He has served as Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and as Chairman of the Global Research Council.

He has received several prestigious national and international honours for his research in polymer science and engineering, including Fellowship of the Royal Society (FRS). He has received 55 honorary doctorate degrees from universities across the world.

Under his leadership, the National Chemical Laboratory was transformed into an internationally recognised institution. His tenure at CSIR is regarded as an important contribution to India’s scientific and technological development. He has also contributed to national policy-making and chaired 16 high-level committees.

In recognition of his contributions, he was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1991, Padma Bhushan in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2014.

About eminent litterateur Prof Dr A. H. Salunkhe

Eminent litterateur Prof Dr A. H. Salunkhe is known as a scholar of Marathi and Sanskrit, thinker, researcher and author. He completed his postgraduate studies in Marathi and Sanskrit at Shivaji University and earned a PhD in Sanskrit.

He taught Sanskrit and Marathi for 32 years at Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Satara. He also served as Chairman of the Sanskrit Studies Board and Dean of the Faculty of Arts at Shivaji University.

Salunkhe has authored more than 65 books and contributed around 100 articles on Sanskrit and comparative religious studies to the Marathi Vishwakosh. He has received more than 100 awards for his literary and intellectual contributions.

His notable works include Vidrohi Tukaram, Astik Shiromani Charvak, Mahabharatatil Striya, Mahatma Phule ani Dharma and Sarvottam Bhumiputra Gautam Buddha, through which he has explored social, cultural, historical and philosophical subjects.

He has also made a significant contribution as Chairman of the committee that drafted the Cultural Policy of Maharashtra.