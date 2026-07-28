MGM, TGF Launch India's First Residential Golf Talent Campus In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Pixabay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Golf Club, in collaboration with The Golf Foundation (TGF), has announced the launch of the MGM–TGF IGPL National Golf Talent Hunt Campus, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing young golf talent from rural and economically weaker backgrounds. The campus will combine residential education, professional golf coaching, and skill development under one roof.

The project will initially cater to 30 to 50 residential and non-residential students. While MGM will provide access to its golf course, CBSE school, hostel facilities, and training infrastructure, TGF will offer scholarships, professional coaching, equipment, and competitive exposure.

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The partners also plan to establish India's first dedicated residential CBSE golf school and a Golf Skills Academy offering certificate and diploma courses in coaching, refereeing, turf management, golf operations, and sports administration, creating employment opportunities in the golf industry.

Speaking on the occasion, MGM Trust Secretary AN Kadam said the initiative would provide talented children with quality education and professional opportunities. Golf Ambassador G Sreekanth said the project would help position Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a key centre for golf development in India, while MGM Golf Club Founder Dr Ranjeet Kakkad described it as a pathway for young talent to represent the country on the international stage.

The announcement was made in the presence of Arjuna Awardee Amit Luthra, golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar, tennis legend Leander Paes, and other dignitaries. The initiative aims to strengthen India's golf ecosystem and nurture future international champions.