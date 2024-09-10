 Meta Awakening: Spiritual-Cultural Concert To Elevate Consciousness In Pune
Meta Awakening: Spiritual-Cultural Concert To Elevate Consciousness In Pune

Sri Bhupendra, an internationally acclaimed philosopher-scientist from San Francisco, will share his unique pearls of wisdom about life, distilled from decades of dedicated research

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Sri Bhupendra, philosopher-scientist |

Meta Awakening, a spiritual-cultural concert, will take place on September 14 at Ramee Grand Hotel, Pune, from 9am to 1pm. This remarkable event is organised by the Circle of Consciousness and Happiness, based in California, United States, through its representative body in India, Soul Foundation.

This event represents a profound fusion of spirituality, modern science, and culture, aimed at expanding collective consciousness. Attendees can discover their true selves through soul-stirring activities and thought-provoking discussions.

article-image

Sri Bhupendra, an internationally acclaimed philosopher-scientist from San Francisco, will share his unique pearls of wisdom about life, distilled from decades of dedicated research.

As a pioneer in the realm of consciousness, his Meta Awakening mission focusses on translating profound spiritual concepts into practical forms that can bring lasting positive change to anyone's life.

article-image

This spiritual-cultural summit offers a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and embark on a collective journey toward inner awakening and spiritual enrichment.

