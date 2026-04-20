Men's Resting Rooms At TCS In Pune's Hinjawadi Used To Offer Namaz, Claims Netizen | X/@subhi_karma

Amid the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a fresh allegation has emerged from the company’s office in Pune’s Hinjawadi.

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According to a social media user who works at TCS in Hinjawadi, the men’s resting rooms are allegedly being used to offer namaz. “During these times, access to these resting rooms is restricted for others until the prayers are completed,” the user added.

“I personally observed this in the S1 building, and it appears that similar instances may also be happening in other buildings, S2 and S3,” the user alleged.

The Free Press Journal tried to contact an HR official of the company for a comment, but he is yet to respond.

Nashik TCS Case

A Special Investigation Team of Nashik Police has arrested seven persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light. Meanwhile, the Nashik Police have formed three teams to trace another accused, Nida Khan. She has filed an anticipatory bail application before the Nashik sessions court. Her lawyer has denied the charges against his client, saying she cannot be accused of outraging the modesty of another woman. Her plea also cited her two-month-old pregnancy as a ground for bail.

Meanwhile, TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

The company said that a preliminary review of the records indicated that it had not received any complaints “of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) channels”.

The IT services firm has also announced an oversight panel and engagement of external entities in its internal probe, it added.