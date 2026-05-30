Media Reports Wrongly Called Him ‘Colonel’; Indian Army Says Pune Toxic Liquor Accused Is A Civilian | Sourced

Pune: As the investigation into the toxic liquor tragedy in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad continues, the Indian Army has issued a clarification after some media reports incorrectly identified one of the accused as a serving or former army officer.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Pune Defence PRO, officials clarified that the accused Karnal Singh Virkha is a civilian and has no association whatsoever with the Indian Army.

What Had Happened?

The clarification came after several reports referred to him as “Colonel Virkha Singh”, leading to confusion among the public. Defence authorities stated that the use of the word "colonel" in these reports was incorrect and does not indicate any military rank or affiliation.

“The Indian Army has no connection with this case,” the statement said, while urging media organisations to verify facts before publishing reports and avoid creating unwarranted links with the Armed Forces.

About The Toxic Alcohol Tragedy…

The clarification comes amid a widening probe into the toxic liquor tragedy that has claimed 17 lives across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Medical and forensic investigations have confirmed that the victims died after consuming liquor contaminated with deadly quantities of methanol.

The incident has also triggered major administrative action. Nine police personnel from two jurisdictions have been suspended for alleged negligence and failure of supervision. Six officers and personnel attached to the Dapodi police unit were suspended by Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, while Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar suspended three officers from Hadapsar Police Station.

Arrests Made, Investigation Ongoing…

Authorities have already arrested several accused linked to the illicit liquor network. Investigators are now working to trace the entire supply chain and identify all those involved in the manufacture and distribution of the toxic liquor.

Officials have said the investigation remains ongoing and further action is likely as more details emerge.