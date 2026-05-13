MCOCA Fugitive Arrested After ‘Filmy-Style’ Chase In Beed; Country-Made Pistol Seized | Representational Image

Beed: A fugitive accused booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was arrested after a dramatic late-night chase through the streets of Beed city, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ashish Shayamrao Athawale, was allegedly on the run for several months in connection with a previous MCOCA case registered as Crime No. 383/2024.

According to police, Athawale was arrested during a joint operation carried out by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and the Beed City Police Station on Monday night.

Police said the accused had resurfaced at Samarth Beer Shoppee in Beed city. He allegedly demanded beer on credit from the shopkeeper. When the shopkeeper refused, Athawale allegedly opened fire using a country-made pistol with the intention to kill, injuring the complainant.

Following the incident, a fresh case was registered at Beed City Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

After the firing incident, Navneet Kanwat ordered an immediate manhunt for the accused.

During the search operation, police received information that Athawale was moving through the Kabadgalli area on a motorcycle. A police team led by LCB Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad and City Police Inspector Shitalkumar Ballal intercepted him.

Police said Athawale tried to escape after spotting the police team. During the chase, police constable Ashfaq Syed physically tackled the accused and stopped him from fleeing.

Officers recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge and one spent cartridge from his possession.

Police said Athawale had been changing locations frequently to avoid arrest after the MCOCA case was registered against his gang. Officials added that while other members of the alleged “Athawale Gang” had already been arrested earlier, Ashish Athawale was the last key accused who was absconding.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Navneet Kanwat with assistance from officers and personnel of the Local Crime Branch and Beed City Police Station, including PSI Shriram Khatavkar and several police staff members involved in the chase and arrest operation.