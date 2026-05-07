Thane Crime: Fugitive Suspect Mahesh Aaher Arrested In Kolhapur; Alleged Links To Self-Styled Godman Under Scanner

Kolhapur police arrested fugitive suspect Mahesh Aaher in a high-profile case linked to alleged criminal and religious networks | File Photo

Thane, May 7: In a major breakthrough for Thane law enforcement, the Kolhapur Local Crime Branch (LCB) has successfully apprehended Mahesh Bhaurao Aaher, a high-profile fugitive wanted in a sensational rape case. Aaher, who had been evading arrest for several days, is allegedly a key associate and "fixer" for the controversial Nashik-based self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat.

The arrest took place during the early hours of May 7, 2026, at a lodge in Kolhapur. In a dramatic turn of events, local reports suggest that the LCB team caught Aaher and an accomplice, identified as Rahul Shelke, in a highly compromising state.

Shelke is allegedly a clerk currently working in the Encroachment Department of the Uthalsar Ward Committee under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Details of the midnight raid

Acting on precise intelligence, the LCB raided the premises between 3 am and 4 am.

According to sources, both Aaher and Shelke were found in a state of heavy intoxication and were taken into custody under sensational circumstances.

Criminal profile and Thane links

Mahesh Aaher was a wanted man in Thane Case No. 0268/2026, facing severe alleged charges including:

Section 376(2)(n): Repeated sexual assault.

Section 328: Causing hurt by means of poison/intoxicants.

Section 354 and 506: Outraging modesty and criminal intimidation.

Impact on Thane district

The arrest of a TMC employee alongside the primary accused has sent shockwaves through Thane’s political and administrative circles.

While the Kolhapur police conducted the operation as part of a wider "All-Out" sweep, the capture of Aaher — a man allegedly deeply connected to Thane’s criminal-religious underworld — remains the most significant achievement.

The suspects have been handed over to Assistant Police Inspector Shweta Chavan of the Thane Crime Unit.

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Local activists, including Yogesh Mundhara, have highlighted that this arrest marks the end of a long-standing pursuit of justice by the victims in Thane regarding these alleged crimes.

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