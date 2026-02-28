 Major Breakthrough In Thane: Crime Branch Seizes 123 Kg Of Ganja In High-Stakes Highway Operation, Two Arrested
Thane Crime Branch seized 123.640 kg of ganja worth ₹30.91 lakh at Kharegaon Toll Naka after intercepting a car coming from Nashik. Acting on a tip-off, police found five gunny bags of contraband inside the vehicle. Two men were arrested and remanded to police custody till February 28 under the NDPS Act.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
In a significant crackdown on the illicit drug trade, the Thane Crime Branch (Unit-1) intercepted a major consignment of narcotics at the Kharegaon Toll Naka, seizing 123.640 kg of Ganja valued at approximately ₹30.91 lakh. | Representational Image

Thane: In a significant crackdown on the illicit drug trade, the Thane Crime Branch (Unit-1) intercepted a major consignment of narcotics at the Kharegaon Toll Naka, seizing 123.640 kg of Ganja valued at approximately ₹30.91 lakh. Two suspected smugglers were apprehended during the operation.

The Operation

Acting on a confidential tip-off received by Police Constable Sagar Suradkar, the Crime Branch learned that a vehicle carrying narcotics was traveling from Nashik toward Mumbra via the Nashik-Mumbai Highway.

Under the guidance of senior officials, a specialized team set up a trap near the Kharegaon Toll Plaza. A Hyundai Santro (Registration No. MH-02-AU-5585) traveling from Bhiwandi toward Thane was intercepted. Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers discovered five plastic gunny bags packed with the contraband.

article-image

Police Action

The police have identified and arrested the following individuals:

Sagar Govind Pawar (33): A resident of Nandur Shingote, Sinnar Taluka, Nashik District.

Dhondiram Chaitu Bhagade (50): A resident of Nandgaon Sado, Igatpuri Taluka, Nashik District.

A case has been registered at the Kalwa Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(c), and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. Following their production in court, the suspects have been remanded to police custody until February 28 for further interrogation.

The operation was executed by a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sachin Gaikwad, under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Punjabrao Ugale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Bagade.

