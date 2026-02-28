Adani Reaffirms Commitment To Transform Dharavi Into Model Of Dignified Urban Living |

Mumbai: The Adani Group has reiterated its commitment to transforming Dharavi into a model of inclusive, dignified urban living—one that not only rebuilds infrastructure but also empowers its residents with opportunity, skills, and a renewed sense of identity.

Speaking at a recent event, Pranav Adani, who was interacting with parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, underscored that the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) is not merely a real estate intervention, but a socio-economic mission aimed at improving the quality of life for lakhs of residents. He emphasized that the Group’s approach is anchored in restoring dignity to Dharavikars by providing modern housing, better sanitation, and access to essential services—while preserving the community’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Highlighting the resilience of Dharavi’s residents, Adani noted that the locality has long been a hub of micro-industries and informal enterprises that contribute significantly to Mumbai’s economy. “The vision is not to displace this ecosystem, but to formalize and strengthen it,” he said, adding that structured upskilling initiatives and vocational training programmes are being implemented to enable residents to transition into more sustainable and higher-income livelihoods.

The redevelopment blueprint, he said, places strong emphasis on job creation—both during the construction phase and beyond. From integrating local talent into project execution to creating pathways for employment in allied sectors, the initiative aims to ensure that Dharavikars are active participants in their own transformation.

Shri Adani further highlighted that community engagement remains central to the project, with continuous dialogue being undertaken to understand the aspirations and concerns of residents. The objective, he said, is to build not just homes, but a thriving urban ecosystem where people feel a sense of ownership and pride.

Urban planners and policy observers view the Dharavi redevelopment as a potential benchmark for large-scale urban renewal in India. If executed as envisioned, it could redefine how cities approach the twin challenges of housing and livelihood, especially in densely populated informal settlements.

