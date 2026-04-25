Pune: Notorious ‘Atalya’ Bhosale Gang Booked Under MCOCA; Multiple Arrests In Daund Dacoity Case | Representative Image

Pune: A notorious inter-district gang led by Yogesh alias ‘Atalya’ Bhosale has been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with a series of serious offences, including dacoity, attempted murder, armed robbery and house break-ins across multiple districts.

The action follows a dacoity case registered at Daund Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incident took place on June 11, 2025, around 1 pm at Bhapkarvasti in Boribel village of Daund taluka. According to police, five men arrived on two motorcycles and threatened a family with sharp weapons. They forced the victims to hand over valuables and looted gold, silver ornaments and cash worth Rs 3.52 lakh. The complaint was filed by farmer Dnyaneshwar Chandrakant Sawant.

Following the incident, a joint team of the Local Crime Branch and Pune Rural Police launched an investigation. Officials analysed CCTV footage and used local intelligence to trace the accused.

Based on a tip-off received by Assistant Police Inspector Kuldeep Sankpal, the suspects were identified as members of the Bhosale gang from Belgaon in Karjat tehsil of Ahilyanagar district. Police then laid a trap on the Siddhatek–Daund road near Shirapur and detained three accused -- Yogesh alias Atalya Bhosale (24); Sachin Bhosale (25); and Gahininath Bhosale (27).

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Chargesheet Against Seven Accused…

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed the involvement of their associates, Milind alias Milan Bhosale, Sonya Bhosale and Yuvraj alias Dhondya Bhosale. Police later arrested Milind and Sonya, while Yuvraj remains absconding.

So far, a chargesheet has been filed against seven accused, and those arrested are currently in judicial custody.

Police said the gang is linked to at least 18 serious offences across districts, including Pune rural, Ahilyanagar, Solapur and Beed. These include armed robberies, dacoities, attempts to murder, attacks on government officials, and housebreak-ins carried out both during the day and at night.

Officials added that the gang used violence and illegal weapons to create fear and establish dominance in the areas where they operated. Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused and uncover additional links to organised crime.