Massive Ambedkarite Protest Held In Beed Against Proposed SC Reservation Sub-Classification | Sourced

Beed: Hundreds of members of the Ambedkarite community staged a massive protest in Beed on Monday against the Maharashtra government’s proposed sub-classification of Scheduled Caste reservations. Protesters demanded that the state immediately withdraw the move, claiming it would weaken the existing reservation system and harm social justice.

The demonstration saw large crowds marching towards the District Collector’s office while carrying blue flags and placards. Protesters raised slogans against the proposed division of Scheduled Castes into groups A, B, C and D. Many participants described the plan as unfair and damaging to the rights of historically marginalised communities.

Speakers Strongly Criticise Government…

The protest was organised jointly by several Ambedkarite groups and social organisations. Activists, community leaders, women, youth and members of backward communities took part in the rally in significant numbers.

During the protest, speakers strongly criticised the state government’s proposal. They said reservations were introduced to ensure equality, representation and social empowerment for deprived sections of society. According to the protesters, dividing reservation categories would create an imbalance and reduce benefits currently available to the Scheduled Castes.

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What Were The Concerns?

Several speakers warned that the proposed sub-classification could increase inequality instead of promoting inclusive development. They alleged that the move would dilute constitutional safeguards meant to protect weaker communities and affect future opportunities in education and employment.

Women participants also voiced concern over the possible long-term impact of the policy. They said any reduction in reservation benefits could negatively affect the younger generation and limit access to jobs and higher education.

The protesters marched peacefully to the District Collectorate and later submitted a memorandum to the district authorities. In the memorandum, they urged the Maharashtra government to immediately cancel the proposal.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers across the protest route and near the collector’s office to maintain law and order. No untoward incident was reported during the agitation.

Organisers warned that if the government does not reconsider the proposal, the movement would be intensified across Maharashtra through larger protests and democratic agitations in the coming days.