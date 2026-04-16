Beed: Muslim Community To Hold Silent March On April 17 For Reservation Demand | Sourced

Beed: Following in the footsteps of the Maratha and Dhangar communities, the Muslim community in Beed district is gearing up for a major demonstration to press for reservations. A massive protest march, organised by the ‘Sakal Muslim Samaj Reservation Action Committee’, is scheduled to take place on April 17 at the District Collector’s office.

Arbaz Pathan, president of the action committee, outlined the details and primary objectives of the upcoming mobilisation.

The protest is slated to begin at 2:00 pm from the Jama Masjid Qilla Maidan and will conclude at the District Collectorate. Organisers have emphasised that the demonstration will be a ‘silent march’ (Muk Morcha). Pathan stated that the event would strictly adhere to legal frameworks, maintaining complete decorum with no sloganeering.

The committee has put forward four central demands to the state government.

The primary demand is the restoration of the 5% reservation in social and educational sectors for 50 sub-castes within the Muslim community, which was originally granted in 2014 under the SEBC category.

The community is also seeking the establishment of a new commission, headed by a retired High Court judge, to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the current socio-economic and educational status of Muslims in Maharashtra.

Organisers have further demanded the immediate operationalisation of MARTI, an institute dedicated to Muslim welfare on the lines of SARTHI for the Maratha community. They noted that despite budget allocations, the institute lacks a board of directors and is currently functioning only in a limited capacity in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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The movement has garnered significant cross-party support. Pathan confirmed that several MLAs from both the ruling and opposition parties, along with various social organisations, including the Maratha Seva Sangh and Bahujan groups, have extended their support to the cause.

The upcoming protest on April 17 is being viewed as a crucial moment in the community’s long-standing demand for a reservation. All eyes are now on the state government to see how it responds to these growing demands for social and educational equality.