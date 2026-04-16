Nanded: Four Children Die After Drowning In Water-Filled Pit Near MGR Garden | Sourced

Nanded: In a tragic incident, four children, aged between 10 and 13 years, lost their lives after drowning in water accumulated in a drain pit, Itwara police station police inspector RP Khanal informed.

The incident took place on Thursday at 11.30 am near MGR Garden in the Degloor Naka area of Nanded city.

According to officials, construction work on a drain was underway by the municipal corporation in the area. Due to the ongoing work, a 15-foot pit had formed where drainage water had collected. The children, all residents of Islampura, had gone swimming when they drowned.

Hearing the children’s cries, local residents rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue them. However, before they could be pulled out, all four children had drowned.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Adnan Mohammad Feroz (10), Mohammad Ali Mohammad Idris (13), Sayyed Irfan Sayyed Feroz (13) and Aayan Ibrahim Bagwan (11), all residents of Islampura locality in the city.

Police reached the scene promptly and have initiated the process of registering a case. Further investigation is underway.

The dead bodies of the deceased have been sent to Vishnupuri hospital. The work to release water from the pit was completed, police said.