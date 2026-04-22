Beed: Ambedkarite Groups Protest Against SC Sub-Categorisation In Limbaganesh | File Pic (Representative Image)

Beed: Members of the Ambedkarite community staged a protest in Limbaganesh village on Tuesday against the proposed sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes and called for a large rally in Beed on May 11.

The demonstration was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk under the leadership of Ravindra Nirmal, district president of the Bhim Tiger Group. Protesters raised slogans against the government and opposed the reported plan to divide scheduled caste communities into sub-groups.

According to activists, there are discussions at the government level to divide 59 Scheduled Caste communities into four categories -- A, B, C and D. Protesters claimed that such a move could create divisions within society, weaken unity and lead to conflict among communities.

Participants also objected to the report of the Justice Anant Badar Committee. They said the government has invited objections and suggestions without making the report public. The protesters demanded that the report be released immediately and that the basis of the proposed classification be clarified.

A memorandum was submitted to authorities through local officials, addressed to the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

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Several local leaders and residents took part in the protest in large numbers.

Meanwhile, social activist Dr Ganesh Dhawale alleged that the proposal is an attempt to divide communities for political reasons. He said the plan to split the existing 13 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes into sub-categories is not based on a proper study and could weaken the purpose of the reservation.

He also questioned the role of the state government, saying such matters fall under the jurisdiction of Parliament. He further alleged that the committee report was prepared without proper consultation with stakeholders.

Dhawale appealed to citizens to join a mega protest march to be held at the Beed District Collector’s office on May 11. He said the movement aims to protect social justice, equality and unity among communities.