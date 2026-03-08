Mass Cheating Exposed Via CCTV Across Maharashtra: 81 Employees Suspended By State Board | Representative Image

Pune: Instances of “mass copying” (cheating) supported by CCTV evidence have come to light during this year’s Class 10 and Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

According to an official circular released by the State Board on Saturday, a total of 81 employees have been suspended so far in connection with these incidents.

Major Incidents in Class 12 Exams

- Beed District: At the Arts and Science Junior College in Chausala (Centre No. 224), a cheating racket was uncovered during the very first paper on 10th February. Authorities have filed criminal charges against 17 employees and placed them under suspension.

- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District: At National Higher Secondary School, Jaitapur (Centre No. 0079) in Kannad tehsil, CCTV footage revealed that supervisors and the centre head were directly or indirectly assisting students in mass cheating. As a result, cases were filed against 24 individuals, and 21 have been suspended.

- Jalna District: In Mantha tehsil (Centres 0439, 0423, and 0421), students were caught cheating during the English paper. Legal action was taken against the students, and five teachers appointed as supervisors were suspended.

- Buldhana District: At Shri Mainagiri Maharaj Junior College, Jamudafata (Centre 906), it was discovered that 581 students engaged in collective cheating during the physics exam on February 16. A mobile phone was also found with a laboratory attendant. As a result, 28 employees from six schools across three institutions have been suspended.

- Gadchiroli District: At Bromanwar Vidyalaya and Junior College (Centre 615), students were found using micronotes and ChatGPT printouts for the political science exam. Three teachers and one peon were booked and suspended.

- Dharashiv District: At the Z.P. High School in Salgara (Centre 393), Tuljapur, nine students were caught using unfair means during the chemistry exam on February 18. Six of them were found with mobile phones. Three teachers from the institution were suspended, and the suspension of three Zilla Parishad employees has been proposed.

Incidents in Class 10 Exams

- Beed District: At Yashwant Vidyalaya (Centre 2056) in Kurla tehsil, the principal and centre head were suspended due to the inconvenience caused to examinees.

- Nanded District: At the Z.P. High School in Betmogra (Centre 5231), Mukhed tehsil, a “dummy candidate” (impersonator) was found appearing for the exam. Taking serious note of the lapse, the examiner and the exam centre head were suspended.