Marathwada News: Peon Held by ACB While Taking Bribe, Man Slits Friends Throat in Fight And More | Representational image

A peon from the office of the Child Development Project Officer (CPDO) in Maharashtra's Latur was arrested after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed him accepting a bribe of ₹50,000, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Bhagwan Rohidas Bansode (48) had allegedly demanded ₹80,000 from the complainant to help her secure the position of an Anganwadi assistant, the official said.

The complainant then approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed Bansode as he accepted ₹50,000, a part of the bribe, on Wednesday, the official said.

On ACB's complaint, the Shivajinagar police booked Bansode under the Prevention of Corruption Act and arrested him, the official added.

Labourer killed by friend

A labourer died after his friend slit his throat during a fight in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Thursday.

Victim Hajimalang Sayyed and his friend Sultan were outside a wine shop in a market in the city's Lokhand Galli area when they got into a scuffle around 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

During the fight, Sultan picked a sharp object and slashed Sayyed's neck, killing him, a police official said, adding that efforts are underway to arrest him.

On Tuesday, a man was killed and another seriously injured by three persons in the city. The accused were subsequently arrested, police said.

Div corruption eradication committee meeting on Oct 16

The meeting of the divisional corruption eradication committee will be held at the divisional commissionerate on October 16 at 10:30 am. The divisional commissioner and chairman of the committee will preside over the meeting, informed the deputy commissioner and member secretary.

The committee will address delays, misappropriation, and ineffectiveness of the officers and employees. Complaints regarding these issues will be accepted in written format. Provision for independent local inquiry has also been made in special cases.

Information about corruption in different sectors and locations will be collected, and measures will be taken to eradicate it. Recommendations will be made to ensure that corruption does not prevail in the government system, to eradicate it, and to bring transparency and ease to the work. The committee will give directives to the concerned officers so that common people do not have suspicions about the administrative work system and that people's work is done with ease.

Man booked for leaking ex-girlfriend’s photos

Waluj MIDC police have booked a man for chatting with the husband of his ex-girlfriend and making her photos viral on social media.

According to the details, the victim was studying in an engineering college in the Waluj area, where she met the accused, Aditya Anil Pawar. Aditya had proposed to her for marriage and even met her parents with the proposal. However, her parents told him that they should complete their studies first and then they could get married. Aditya then took her to a hotel in Pandharpur and established physical relations with her. Later, Aditya refused to marry her, and her parents married her to another man.

After she was married, Aditya contacted her husband and often chatted with him. He informed her husband about their relationship and also made her photos viral on social media.

A case in this regard has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station, and PSI Bhagyashree Shinde is further investigating the case.

Gambling den busted in Vaijapur

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police busted a gambling den being operated in a tin shed behind Hotel Ritesh near Vaijapur city in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Wednesday night. The police arrested eight gamblers and seized articles worth ₹9.44 lakh from them.

SP Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod has established a special squad to curb illegal businesses in the district. On Wednesday night, the squad received information about the gambling den being operated in a tin shed behind Hotel Ritesh on the Vaijapur to Shiur Highway.

The squad members went to the spot and inspected the entire area. Nine motorcycles were parked near a tin shed, and some people were sitting inside the shed. The police team conducted a raid and found that the people were playing the Tirrat gambling game with playing cards.

The police arrested all the gamblers, including Sheshrao Nawale, Sunil Tribhuvan, Fayyaz Shaikh, Babasaheb Gaikwad, Kadu More, Shriram Nawale, Dnyaneshwar Kawade, and Dhananjay Jadhav, all residents of Vaijapur.

The police also seized ₹41,830 in cash, nine motorcycles, and 15 mobile phones, all worth ₹9.44 lakh. The police action was conducted under the guidance of SP Dr. Rathod by Dy. SP Aarti Pawar, API Bharat More, Javed Shaikh, Sandeep Avhale, Babasaheb Thorat, Sharad Pawar, Vinod Jonwal, and others.