Marathwada News: MHADA Lottery Draw to be Held Today, 48k Forms Received for ‘Ladki Bahin’ And More |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Tuesday will conduct computerised lottery under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 20 per cent comprehensive scheme and MHADA housing scheme. It includes 1,494 shops, flats and residential plot.

The lottery process for the sale of flats in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Board is now being executed through the new Integrated Housing Lottery Management System (IHLMS) 2.0 computerised system. Similar to the Mumbai Board of MHADA, once the lottery draw is completed, the first notification letter, acceptance letter, and temporary rejection letter will be promptly dispatched to the winning applicants.

48k forms received for ‘Ladki Bahin’

In all, 48,000 applications for the Chief Minister ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme have been received so far in the Nanded district. The last date of filing applications for the scheme is August 30 and it is likely that the huge applications will be received till this date.

The officers have appealed the applicants that they should fill the required information in the application form and should also present the marriage certificates in case of newly married women applicants. The beneficiaries will receive government assistance of ₹1,500 every month. There is the option for uploading online or offline photos in the application.

3 chain snatchers nabbed during Jarange’s rally

Thousands of people from all over Marathwada had participated in the rally organised by the Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday. Taking advantage of the huge crowd, the chain snatchers snatched three gold chains of the participants in the rally.

The Mahashanti Rally led by Jarange was organised from City to Kranti Chowk on Sunday. The chain snatchers also entered the rally and were waiting for the opportunity to snatch chains. However, the alert citizens got hold of the snatchers and thrashed them black and blue. All the three accused were later handed over to the police. The arrested have been identified as Shaikh Parvez, Pramod Thune and Subair Hasan Pathan (all residents of Misarwadi).

The snatchers entered the crowd at Cambridge Chowk, where a large crowd had gathered to welcome Jarange Patil. They tried to snatch chain of a participant Raobahadur Harkar (Deolai), but he noticed some itching in his neck and immediately got hold of the snatcher. The nearby people then nabbed all the three snatchers and severely trashed them. They were later handed over to the police.

Doctor accused of exploiting colleague

A doctor working in a renowned hospital in the city raped his colleague lady doctor on the lure of marrying her. The incident occurred in the city between September 11, 2022 and July 1, 2024. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case has been registered against the accused Dr Varun Balasaheb Gawali with the CIDCO police station.

According to the victim, she and Dr Gawali work in a private hospital in the city. Dr Gawali is her senior. They came close in 2022 and the friendship turned into a love affair. Dr Gavali was married but he did not told the victim about it and established physical relations with her and assured her that they will get married soon. He took her to several hotels in the city and raped her during the period of September 11, 2022 and July 1, 2024. He used to offer her liquor and then raped her. However, he later started neglecting her and did not even receive her phone calls.

When she came to know that he was married and he cheated on her, she lodged a complaint with the CIDCO police station. A rape case has been registered while the police are further investigating the case.