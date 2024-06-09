Marathwada News: Bridge Worth ₹256 Crore Sanctioned On Karpara River, Ranjangaon Panchyat Distributes Articles to Backward Class People And More |

The people of Savangi in Sailu tehsil in Parbhani district have been demanding a bridge on the Karpara River for the past 79 years. Now, the state government has sanctioned ₹256 crore for the bridge. The bridge will be constructed through the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana.

The people of Savanji and Khairi, Girgaon, Nirwadi and Charthana are linked with the Karpara River. However, there was no bridge to join these areas. The people had to use the long routes to visit these places. Similarly, they had to use the waterways as well and it was dangerous during the Monsoon season. The people had been demanding that a bridge should be constructed to link these two groups of villages.

MLA Meghana Sakore Bordikar had demanded that provision for funds should be made under the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana for the construction of the bridge. The state government has sanctioned recently and the foundation stone of the bridge work was laid on Saturday.

Dr Sanjay Rodge, Dinkar Wagh, Adv Dattarao Kadam, Mauli Tathe, Dinkar Padghan, Anil Pawar, Ganesh Katkar, Sundar Gadekar, Bharat Indroke, Mayur Wagh and other residents were present.

Ranjangaon panchyat distributes articles to backward class people

The Ranjangaon Grampanchayat distributed various articles worth ₹5.40 lakh to 23 beneficiaries of the backward class. These articles included 9 Xerox machines, 11 sewing machines, 2 bicycles and a computer. The articles were distributed from the panchayat samiti 20 percent contingency funds. The Xerox machines cost ₹43,070 each, sewing machines ₹9,300 each, computers ₹42,600. The articles were distributed by the panchayat samiti member Deepak Bade at the Ranjangaon Senpunji grampanchayat office recently.

The beneficiaries Manisha Kanade, Seema Narwade, Pratiksha Ghusale, Baydabai Taur, Subhash Dabhade, Seema Jadhav, Bharti Kamble, Amrapali Gawande, Kasabai Bhise, Jyotsna Dodke, Aarti Kirtishahi, Saraswati Hazare, Ashwini Kotkar, Sunanda Gaikwad, Kalpana Ghusale, Asmita Ingale, Chaya Dhas, Anita Avhad, Vaishali Pagare, Suman Shejwal, Nita Debaje, Ashwini Dhas and others received the benefit of the scheme.

The beneficiaries can earn their livelihood from these articles. MLA Prashant Bamb has helped these beneficiaries to get the articles. Block Development Officer Ganesh Dhanwai, former Sarpanch Mohaniraj Dhanwate, social worker Sharad Kirtikar, Shivaji Damodar, Laxman Vaishnav, Amar Tarte, Bhimrao Kirtikar, Sulochana Godbole and others were present.

Motorcyclist dies after dash to container

A motorcyclist died after his motorcycle dashed to a container on Paithan Link Road. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Harishchandra Bhise (40, Ranjangaon, Waluj). Rahul was going on his motorcycle from Ranjangaon to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. A container coming behind dashed his motorcycle on the Paithan Link Road at around 1.30am. Rahul was seriously injured and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead.