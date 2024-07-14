Marathwada News: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling in Water Tank, Man Found Dead Near Quarry And More |

A 3-year-old boy died after falling in a water tank on a construction site near his house in Kamlapur in Waluj area on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Rudra Dhanraj Wagh (3, Siddheshwar Valley, Kamlapur).

According to the details, Dhanraj Manchak Wagh a native of Aajegaon, Sengaon taluka in Hingoli district was living in Kamlapur in Waluj industrial area with his family for the past few days. On Friday afternoon, his son Rudra was playing outside his house.

He went to a construction site near his house and while playing fell into a water tank at around 12 noon. As he did not come after a long time, his family members and the nearby residents started searching for him. After some time, he was found drowned in the tank. He was immediately rushed to the government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Man found dead near quarry

Tension prevailed in the area when the body of a man was found near a quarry in Wadgaon Kolhalti, Waluj industrial area, Friday morning. The youth succumbed to severe head injuries. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

According to details, a man around 30 to 35 years old was found lying in a pool of blood near a quarry on Wadgaon to Sainagar Road Friday around 7 am.

Workers returning home from the night shift noticed the body and immediately informed the Waluj MIDC police. Police and residents gathered in large numbers at the scene. Police observed that the man had been brutally stoned by unidentified assailants and left near the quarry.

Under the guidance of PI Krushna Shinde, PSI Sandeep Shinde, Yogesh Shelke, and Vilas Vaishnav, police tried to identify the deceased with the help of local residents and checked reports of missing persons in recent days. With residents' assistance, the deceased was identified as Shailesh Vittahal Daund (Bajanagar). His face was completely disfigured by the attackers with stones. His father identified him by a tattoo of 'Aai' on his left hand. His father burst into tears upon seeing his deceased son. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

Youth murdered after confronting drunkards

Two drunkards brutally murdered a youth who restricted them from drinking liquor near his house at Hilalnagar near Deglur Naka area on Saturday night. A case has been registered against three accused with the Nanded rural police. The deceased has been identified as Salman Syed Younus. The police have arrested all the three accused including Aslam alias Jado Syed Alam, Shaikh Akram Shaikh Mehboob and Shaikh Amir Shaikh Mohd on Sunday morning.

According to the details, Aslam, Akram and Amir were drinking liquor near Salman’s house in Hilalnagar area on Saturday midnight. Salman asked them to leave the place and do not drink near his house. They had a heated quarrel with Salman over the issue and it soon turned into a violent clash.

The nearby residents intervened and resolved the issue. However, the accused came there again at around 1am and called Salman out of the house. They stabbed him brutally. The family members and the neighbours rushed Salman to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The crime graph in the city is on the rise and on the other hand the menace by the addicts and drunkards has increased considerably. It has become dangerous for the residents, especially the women, to go out of their homes in the evening. Now, the miscreants fearlessly threaten people with open swords and other weapons. This has raised questions over the efficiency of the city police.