Pune: Orbittal MD Praviin Biche Forecasts Robust Growth For Indian Infrastructure Sector By 2034

"Infrastructure has a significant contribution to the Indian economy. In the coming years, the sector is projected to reach trillions of dollars by the financial year 2034, increasing by 13.8 per cent compared to the GDP. This will greatly benefit business people," said Praviin Biche, Managing Director of Orbittal Electromech Eng Projects Pvt. Ltd. He was speaking as the chief guide at the Orbittal Synergy Summit 2024.

Orbittal's Chairperson Manjiree Biche, Director Sagar Bavdhankar, and executives Nikhil Tambe and Prakash Biche were prominently present at the event. More than 300 people from almost all states of India, who have long-standing business relationships with the company, also attended.

Praviin Biche stated, "Due to the country's growing progress, many companies from around the world are establishing themselves in India. This presents a significant opportunity for electric manufacturers in the country, and they should seize it."

Manjiree Biche, who started the business after completing her education in electronic engineering, has been supported by her husband Praviin and others in driving business growth.

The programme was organised to promote women empowerment while preserving social relations. "Currently, we are working on Industry 4.0 software solutions," the officials added.