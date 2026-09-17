Marathwada Liberation Day: CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Make Region Drought-Free | X/@CMOMaharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada has previously struggled for independence and is now battling drought. Farmers are currently worried due to a lack of rainfall. In this situation, the government stands firmly behind the farmers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pledged on Thursday that the government would divert surplus water flowing away from the Konkan and Krishna river basins to Marathwada to help make the region drought-free.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Fadnavis attended the main official ceremony held at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to mark Marathwada Liberation Day. He hoisted the national flag, received the salute and paid tribute at the martyrs' memorial.

The event, organised at Siddharth Udyan, was attended by the State's Social Justice Minister and District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Zilla Parishad President Avinash Galande, MPs Sandipan Bhumre and Dr Kalyan Kale, MLCs Satish Chavan, Ambadas Danve, Suhas Shirsat and Anuradha Chavan, MLAs Ramesh Bornare, Pradeep Jaiswal, Prashant Bamb, Vilas Bhumre and Narayan Kuche, and Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth, District Collector Vinay Gowda GC, Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minnu PM, Special Inspector General of Police (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range) Virendra Mishra, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav, former MPs Chandrakant Khaire and Imtiaz Jaleel, along with dignitaries from various fields, Liberation Struggle veterans and their families, government officials and employees, office-bearers and others.

The proceedings began with Fadnavis laying a floral wreath at the martyrs' memorial to pay tribute. All other dignitaries present also paid their respects by laying floral wreaths. Subsequently, a ceremonial salute was accorded with three rounds of gunfire. The national flag was then hoisted, and a salute was offered to it.

Fadnavis further said that Marathwada was truly liberated thanks to the sacrifices of many. The 'Iron Man', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, spearheaded a massive struggle that led to Marathwada's liberation at a time when atrocities had reached their peak. He expressed his gratitude to the freedom fighters who worked to rescue the region from such a dire situation.

He expressed confidence that, thanks to the Western Elevated Expressway and the Samruddhi Mahamarg, industrial estates such as Shendra-Bidkin and clusters such as the DMIC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have now emerged as a major national hub. With the presence of companies such as Toyota, JSW and Ather, this cluster is poised to become the country's largest hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, thereby earning a unique distinction.

Read Also Pune: Maharashtra State Services Aspirants Seek Early Rescheduling Of Postponed Interviews

Fadnavis said the government will stand firmly by the farmers under all circumstances and provide them with all kinds of assistance. We will extend aid to farmers after completing the damage assessment process following October 5. Arrangements and planning have been put in place for everything, including drinking water and fodder, he added.

Over 15 lakh farmers have become debt-free so far. He added that, in addition to the decision to provide free electricity to farmers, the government has now decided to waive outstanding electricity bills amounting to approximately ₹48,000 crore.

After his address, Fadnavis met with the Muktisangram (Liberation Struggle) fighters and their families. The programme was anchored by Pravin Lohade and Praveena Kannadkar.