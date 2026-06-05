Marathwada: 4.5 Lakh Consumers Opt For Paperless Bills, Save ₹5.37 Crore | File Photo

In the Marathwada region, 4,47,956 eco-conscious electricity consumers have opted out of receiving printed paper bills and instead chosen to receive electricity bills in a fully paperless format. Under MSEDCL’s ‘Go-Green’ initiative, these consumers collectively benefit from annual savings of ₹5.37 crore.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) launched the eco-friendly ‘Go-Green’ initiative to reduce paper usage in billing. Consumers who opt for digital-only bills via email and SMS are offered a discount of ₹10 per bill, translating to an annual benefit of ₹120 per consumer. Earlier, the discount was applied per bill; now it is consolidated into a yearly benefit.

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Under the computerised billing system, monthly electricity bills are generated and sent directly to registered consumers through email and SMS. In addition, consumers who pay their bills within seven days of issuance receive an additional 1% discount. The system also allows users to make instant online payments and store digital copies of their bills. MSEDCL’s official website (www.mahadiscom.in) provides access to current bills as well as the previous 11 months of billing history, allowing consumers to download or print records as needed.

“Under MSEDCL’s Go-Green initiative, consumers receive an annual rebate of ₹120. By opting for e-bills instead of printed paper bills, consumers can easily avail this benefit while also ensuring timely payments. We encourage all electricity consumers to adopt this eco-friendly initiative,” said Aditya Jiwane (IAS), Joint Managing Director, MSEDCL, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Region.

Consumer Participation in ‘Go-Green’ Initiative

| District | Consumer Count | Annual Savings (₹) |

| Beed | 51,252 | 61,50,240 |

| Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | 1,62,389 | 1,94,86,680 |

| Dharashiv | 37,705 | 45,24,600 |

| Hingoli | 12,541 | 15,04,920 |

| Jalna | 28,796 | 34,55,520 |

| Latur | 67,508 | 81,00,960 |

| Nanded | 56,677 | 68,01,240 |

| Parbhani | 31,088 | 37,30,560 |

| Total | 4,47,956 | 5,37,54,720 |