Marathi Mandatory For All Commercial Drivers In Maharashtra From May 1, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: It has been made mandatory for commercial drivers in the state, including those of rickshaws, taxis, Ola, Uber, and e-bike taxis, to communicate in Marathi across the state from 1st May 2026. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday that enforcement action will definitely begin from Maharashtra Day, i.e., May 1st.

Sarnaik warned that if one wishes to do business in the state, knowing the Marathi language is essential.

Sarnaik inspected the Pimpri-Chinchwad Bus Stand in Vallabh Nagar on Thursday. Maval MP Shrirang Barne; Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena corporator Sulabha Ubale; BJP’s Sadashiv Khade; and officials from the Maharashtra Transport Department were present on the occasion.

When asked about the fear among migrant rickshaw drivers that their licences might be cancelled if they do not speak Marathi, Minister Sarnaik said, “Action will definitely be taken from May 1st. The Marathi mandate is a state government rule from 1989, which was amended last week.

“Mandatory Marathi is compulsory for rickshaw, taxi, and Ola-Uber drivers alike. When passengers speak in Marathi, and the driver does not understand it, arguments break out, leading to criminal cases being filed. The government has received numerous complaints regarding this. Therefore, the decision to enforce Marathi has been taken,” Sarnaik added.

‘If You Want To Do Business In Maharashtra, You Must Know Marathi’

The transport minister also said, “If you want to do business in Maharashtra, you must know the Marathi language. You will have to learn it. A guidebook prepared by literary experts to help learn Marathi has been published.

He added, “The government is also making efforts to teach the language. If you want to live and do business in Maharashtra, Marathi is mandatory.”

No Toilet Fees For Women At Bus Depots…

Regarding public toilets at depots, it has been decided not to charge fees for women. Despite this, complaints were received that money was still being collected. A toilet operator mentioned charging two rupees.

“Charging even two rupees is not right. It does not comply with the law. Taking money is inappropriate,” the minister said, adding that the State Transport Department has begun levying a cleanliness tax instead.

Bacchu Kadu To Join Shiv Sena…

When asked about former Minister of State Bachchu Kadu joining the Shiv Sena and being given a Legislative Council candidacy, Minister Sarnaik said, “Bachchu Kadu is known as an activist who solves the problems of farmers, the disabled, and the common man.”

He added, “His presence will benefit the growth of the party organisation. The decision of Shiv Sena chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is final for us.”