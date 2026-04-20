‘Marathi Mandatory For Business’, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Warns Ahead Of May 1 Drive

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has once again underlined that knowledge of Marathi is essential for those seeking to work or do business in the state. He said it is unreasonable to operate in Maharashtra while disregarding the local language, adding that pride in Marathi should not be questioned.

Enforcement From May 1, RTO To Act

Speaking at an event in Thane, Sarnaik said the state will implement the rule more strictly from May 1 through the Regional Transport Office. He clarified that the move is not new and has been in place since 2019, but will now see tighter enforcement.

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He also noted that in Mira Bhayander, authorities are reviewing drivers who do not speak Marathi, with a report expected on April 29. A follow up meeting with RTO officials is scheduled for April 30 to discuss implementation.

No Rollback Despite Opposition

Sarnaik maintained that the government will not step back in the face of protests or political pressure. He stated that those driving taxis or rickshaws must know Marathi well enough to understand passengers, stressing that similar expectations exist in other states for local languages.

Clean Water Project In Focus

Alongside the language issue, Sarnaik inaugurated a well revival project in the Ovala Majivda constituency. The initiative aims to provide clean drinking water by restoring neglected wells and installing purification systems.

He said that under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a fund of Rs 50 crore has been allocated. Over the past two years, several wells have been cleaned and fitted with RO plants, improving access to safe water for residents.

Sarnaik described the project as a first of its kind in Maharashtra, aimed at addressing local water challenges sustainably.