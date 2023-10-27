Maratha Reservation: After Baramati, Now Junnar Joins Chain Hunger Strike | PTI (File Photo)

The Maratha community from five villages at the base of Shivneri fort in Junnar - Yenere, Vitthalwadi, Kale, Datkhilewadi, and Katede - initiated a chain hunger strike on Friday.

Before commencing the strike, they submitted a letter to the police and the administration, declaring their support for the movement initiated by Manoj Jarange for the Maratha reservation.

The Baramati Maratha Kranti Morcha has also announced its participation in the chain hunger strike. This symbolic one-day food sacrifice movement is set to take place in various locations.

On Sunday (October 29) and Monday (October 30), the movement will be observed at Khandaj, Malad, Pahunewadi, Nirawaghaj, Ghadgewadi. On Tuesday (October 31), it will take place at Sangvi, Shirvali, Kambleshwar, Laate, Sirshane, and Bajrangwadi. On Wednesday (November 1), it will be held at Malegaon, Malegaon Khurd, Panadare, Dhakale, and Sonkaswadi.

Maharashtra govt can convene one-day legislature session to grant quota to Maratha community: Jarange

Jarange, whose indefinite fast over the Maratha quota issue entered the third day on Friday, said the Maharashtra government can convene a special one-day session of the state legislature to grant reservation to the community.

He also said that if extension has been given to the committee appointed to devise ways to provide reservation to Marathas, then the Maharashtra government is conspiring not to grant quota to the community.

Jarange was addressing a press conference at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, where he is observing his hunger strike.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)