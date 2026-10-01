Man, 2 Nephews Killed In Road Accident On Beed-Shirur Kasar Road | Sourced

Beed: In a tragic accident on Tuesday night, a 33-year-old man and his two young nephews were killed when a speeding tempo rammed into their motorcycle near Hivarsinga on the Beed-Shirur Kasar road in Shirur Kasar tehsil of Beed district.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Bajirao Shelke (33), a resident of Shirur Kasar, and his nephews Ganesh Rohidas Bajgude (21) and Mangesh Rohidas Bajgude (19), both residents of Beed.

According to police sources, one of the nephews had arrived in Shirur Kasar on a motorcycle to pick up his brother and their maternal uncle, Ram Shelke, from Beed. Late on Tuesday night, as the three were travelling together on the two-wheeler from Shirur Kasar towards Beed, a speeding tempo coming from the opposite direction struck their motorcycle head-on near Hivarsinga. The impact was severe, killing all three on the spot.

Following the collision, their bodies were moved to the District Civil Hospital in Beed for post-mortem examinations.

The tragedy has left two families devastated and the local community in mourning. Heartbreaking scenes were witnessed at the Shirur Kasar crematorium, where Shelke’s elderly father, Bajirao, had to perform the last rites of his son. Ram’s mother, Shantabai, broke down upon receiving news of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the mother of the two deceased youths, Manda Rohidas Bajgude, was left devastated after losing both her sons and her brother in the same crash. While her sons’ last rites took place in Beed, she was unable to attend her brother’s funeral in Shirur Kasar.

Patoda police have registered an incident report, and further investigation is underway.