Pune: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Jumping Into Well In Daund; Husband, In-Laws Booked For Alleged Harassment | Sourced

Pune: A 24-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide after being subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband and in-laws for nearly three years in Pimpalgaon village of Daund taluka, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Payal Vishal Jadhav (24), a resident of Pimpalgaon, Daund. According to police, the incident took place around 5pm on September 29, when she allegedly jumped into a well in the village.

Payal’s mother, Puja Hanumant Mane (50), lodged a complaint with Yavat police. According to the complaint, Payal had been living with her husband at the house of her maternal uncle-in-law in Pimpalgaon for several days.

Police have named her husband, Vishal Baban Jadhav (30), and her maternal aunt-in-law, Banubai Manohar Jadhav (50), and maternal uncle-in-law, Manohar Jadhav (52), as accused in the case.

According to the complaint, the accused had allegedly subjected Payal to physical and mental harassment continuously since 2023. Her family alleged that the repeated harassment made her life unbearable.

Unable to cope with the alleged harassment, Payal reportedly took the extreme step and jumped into a well located in a farmer’s field in the village.

Yavat police have registered a case based on the complaint and are conducting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and the allegations of harassment.