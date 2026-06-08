‘Make Them Co-Accused’: Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Dhangekar Demands Action Against Pune Police Officials After Tulapur Rave Party Raid

Ravindra Dhangekar | File Photo

Pune: Shiv Sena leader and former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has demanded action against officials from the Pune City Police Commissionerate following the raid on an alleged rave party at a luxury resort in Tulapur on the Alandi-Markal road under the limits of the Lonikand Police Station, claiming such events cannot take place without police support.

The demand came after the Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell raided the party, organised under the name “Project X", in the early hours of Sunday. The operation was conducted around 2:30 am, during which police found more than 150 people at the venue and seized narcotic-like substances, banned hookah products, alcohol and sound equipment.

Dhangekar’s Demands…

Reacting to the incident, Dhangekar alleged that the local police should also be made co-accused in the case. He questioned how a large-scale party involving loud music, alcohol and alleged drug consumption could continue for hours without the knowledge of local authorities.

Dhangekar, who had earlier exposed the drug racket at Sassoon General Hospital, said the incident raises serious questions about law enforcement and monitoring in the area. He demanded a thorough investigation into the role of local police personnel.

Raid Creates Political Storm…

The raid has triggered a political storm, with opposition leaders criticising the government over the incident. However, leaders from the ruling alliance have also sought accountability in the matter.

According to police, 156 people were present at the party when the raid was conducted. A case has been registered against 78 persons, including organisers Yash Raja Choudhary and Aiman Saif Sheikh, along with several other accused linked to the event.

Those booked include bouncers, DJ operators, lighting technicians, party attendees allegedly consuming alcohol and narcotics, the property provider, and staff members working at the venue.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway…

Police said they seized around three grams of a ganja-like substance, banned hookah flavours, alcohol and sound equipment collectively valued at ₹9.22 lakh. Officials also stated that some attendees were below 21 years of age.

A case has been registered at Lonikand Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, the NDPS Act, the Maharashtra Police Act, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), and the Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigation is underway.