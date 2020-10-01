Major fire broke out at chemical manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Pune; none hurt

A major fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday.

The fire broke out at a chemical solvent manufacturing unit of Kurkumbh on the Pune-Solapur road. No casualty was reported as the plant was closed at the time of the incident.

The incident took place around 1.30 am on Thursday. Drums containing mixed solvent were kept at the plant and after the blaze they started exploding. The fire, which is believed to have caused major losses, was brought under control after an operation that lasted for four hours. Water tankers were rushed to the spot and blaze was doused after a few hours.