'Mahayuti Will Win All 5 Seats': CM Devendra Fadnavis Exudes Confidence Ahead Of Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections, Urges Alliance Leaders To Intensify Campaigning | X / @Dev_Fadnavis

Pune: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Mahayuti would win all five seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections for graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies, urging alliance workers and elected representatives to actively campaign and reach out to voters. While addressing the press in Pune, he said the alliance had begun preparations and was seeking maximum voter participation.

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Chief Minister said, “Preparations are good. Our workers will reach out to voters and ensure maximum participation. Mahayuti candidates will win all five seats.”



Mahayuti gears up for council polls



Fadnavis said Smita Jadhav and Kaustubh Gawade were the alliance’s candidates for the Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies, respectively. He added that Bhaiyyasaheb Mane and Sharad Lad had agreed to support the alliance’s candidates following discussions.



“The BJP will contest the Pune seat, the Shiv Sena will contest the Amravati teachers’ constituency, and the NCP will contest the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar seat,” he said. Fadnavis also called on elected representatives to participate actively in the campaign rather than treating the elections as routine contests.





Sugar mills asked to start crushing early



Highlighting the shortage of sugarcane and financial difficulties faced by factories, Fadnavis appealed to sugar mills to begin crushing operations from October 15 to prevent farmers from facing delays in payments.

He said, “This is a difficult year. Sugarcane availability is low, and the crushing season may be shorter. Factories are also facing financial difficulties. More than 99% of the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) has been paid to farmers.”



He said the Centre had increased the FRP and urged stakeholders to adopt a conciliatory approach.



“When our factories remain closed, mills in Karnataka bring sugarcane from Maharashtra, affecting our crushing operations. Farmers need their payments on time, so starting early is necessary,” Fadnavis said.





Government committed to MPSC transparency



On the concerns raised by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants, Fadnavis said the government was committed to transparent recruitment and completing examination procedures on time.

He said, “We want transparency in MPSC. An inquiry committee has been appointed, and the V Radha committee has made useful suggestions. We are awaiting its report.”



He added that the government was working to ensure timely announcements of vacancies, examinations, results and appointments, with efforts to recruit against more posts every year.



“The government is positive about demands raised in the interest of students. However, the issue should not be politicised,” CM said.





Rs 5,000 advance relief for drought-hit farmers



Chief Minister said the government had initiated 12 measures to address drought conditions and extended the benefits to 365 talukas. He said the government had decided to provide Rs 5,000 as advance assistance to eligible farmers, compared with the minimum assistance of around Rs 1,000 provided earlier.



He said, “We do not want farmers to be deprived of assistance because of technical reasons. Since the regular drought-relief process could not provide immediate help, we decided to give Rs 5,000 as advance assistance.”



“Eknath Shinde is not upset,” says CM



Responding to questions about reports of Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde being unhappy, Fadnavis rejected the speculation, he said, “Shinde Saheb is not upset. You are upset. You are spreading rumours in his name.”