Jalgaon: ‘Karmaveer Bhaurao Was The Embodiment Of Humanity,’ Says Dr N K Thackeray |

Jalgaon: Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil was not merely an individual but the living embodiment of humanity. He taught humanity through his actions and brought children from poor backgrounds under the umbrella of education, rising above barriers of religion and caste, said Dr NK Thackeray, the first Vice-Chancellor of North Maharashtra University.

Thackeray expressed concern that highly educated and intelligent youth often leave the country to settle abroad rather than staying in India. He also lamented that conflicts were being instigated between different castes.

An exhibition and a Maha-Rangoli (large-scale rangoli art) depicting the life and work of educationist, social reformer and Rayat Shikshan Sanstha founder Padma Bhushan Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil were organised jointly by Nutan Maratha College, the Student Assistance Committee and Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, Satara.

Thackeray inaugurated the exhibition and addressed the gathering. Rayat Shikshan Sanstha president Dr Anil Patil presided over the event.

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Thackeray remarked that people today often fail to act humanely, humanity is being lost and money has become the dominant factor in politics. In contrast, during Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil's time, even individuals who had studied only up to the seventh standard strove to provide education to farmers' children, raising funds to support their schooling.

He noted that while people have become wealthy today, the current state of education raises serious concerns.

Dr Anil Patil presented a detailed overview of Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil's life and work. Noting that the institution's first student was a Dalit, he emphasised that Bhaurao's wife had sustained the organisation and deserved credit for its success.

Patil remarked that Bhaurao's life became devoid of joy following his wife's death.

Manasi Bheite and Kamlakar Mahamuni also shared their thoughts on the occasion.

Dr SR Rane, Director of the Vidyarthi Sahayak Nidhi (Student Assistance Fund), delivered the introductory remarks, while Principal LP Deshmukh proposed the vote of thanks.