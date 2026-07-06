Mahayuti Panel Sweeps Aurangabad Cooperative Bank Board Elections | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two ministers, one MP and five MLAs have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Aurangabad District Central Cooperative Bank (ADCCB). The results of the election were declared on Monday morning.

Initially, out of the 20 seats, seven directors from the Mahayuti were elected unopposed. As a result, the Shetkari Vikas Panel of the Mahayuti had already gained the upper hand on the Board of Directors. Following the declaration of the election results, the 21-member board now comprises two ministers, one MP and five MLAs.

The elections were held on July 4. Out of the total 1,053 voters, 1,047 exercised their franchise, recording a voter turnout of 99 per cent. The results were declared on Monday.

Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat was elected unopposed. Similarly, Cabinet Minister Atul Save won, MLA Ramesh Bornare was elected unopposed, MLC Ambadas Danve won, MLA Vilas Bhumre was elected unopposed, while MLAs Anuradha Chavan and Sanjana Jadhav, along with MP Dr Kalyan Kale, emerged victorious.

Seven directors from the Shetkari Vikas Panel of the Mahayuti were elected unopposed, while one director from the Bhumiputra Shetkari Bachav Panel of the Congress, NCP and other parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was also elected unopposed. Thus, eight directors had already been elected unopposed before the polling.

Polling was held for four seats in Gangapur, Soyegaon, Kannad and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with five seats under the non-agricultural category. Of these, two seats were reserved for women and one for the OBC category. Elections were therefore held for a total of 12 seats, with 31 candidates in the fray.