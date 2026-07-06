Pune: Mula-Mutha River Swells After Heavy Rain, Submerges Keshav Nagar–Kharadi Link Road | Sourced

Pune: Continuous heavy rainfall across Pune has caused the water level in the Mula-Mutha River to rise sharply, submerging the low-lying kacha (unpaved) road connecting Keshav Nagar and Kharadi and disrupting local connectivity.

Visuals from the area show river water flowing over the unpaved crossing, making the route inaccessible for both vehicles and pedestrians. The road, which serves as a key link for local residents, remained submerged as heavy showers continued across the city on Monday.

The swelling river is among the latest signs of the widespread impact of the ongoing monsoon, which has already led to waterlogging, landslides and traffic disruptions in several parts of Pune district. Authorities have urged citizens to stay away from riverbanks and avoid attempting to cross submerged roads, warning that water levels could rise further if the rain persists.

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Residents have been advised to use alternative routes and follow traffic and weather advisories issued by the district administration and civic authorities. Emergency response teams remain on alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall over the region.

Officials have appealed to the public not to venture into flooded areas for photographs or videos and to report any emergency situation immediately to the concerned authorities.