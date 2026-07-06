Pune–Kolad Route via Tamhini Ghat Closed After Road Collapse; Landslides Disrupt Connectivity | Sourced

Pune: A major section of the Pune–Kolad Road near Dongarwadi in Tamhini Ghat has collapsed following continuous heavy rainfall, forcing authorities to close the route for all vehicular traffic.

Visuals from the affected stretch show a significant portion of the road washed away, leaving the carriageway unsafe for motorists. Police have barricaded the area and deployed personnel to prevent vehicles from entering the damaged section.

Heavy rainfall has also triggered landslides across the ghat. Mud, rocks and debris have accumulated along the hillside and on sections of the nearby railway track, while water continues to flow down the rocky slopes. The weather has affected both road connectivity and movement through the area.

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Authorities have advised commuters to avoid travelling via Tamhini Ghat until further notice and to use alternate routes wherever possible. Officials said restoration work will begin after the rainfall subsides and the damaged stretch is assessed for safety.

The road collapse is among several rain-related incidents reported across Pune district, where continuous showers have led to flooding, landslides and traffic disruptions in several areas. Officials have urged citizens to follow weather and traffic advisories and avoid travelling through vulnerable ghat sections unless necessary.